LA County reaches $4 billion agreement to settle sexual abuse claims at juvenile facilities

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles County has reached a $4 billion agreement to settle nearly 7,000 claims of sexual abuse in juvenile facilities since 1959, officials said Friday.

The agreement, which still needs approval from the Los Angeles County board of supervisors, would be the largest in the county’s history and have long-lasting financial effect, officials said.

“On behalf of the County, I apologize wholeheartedly to everyone who was harmed by these reprehensible acts,” Fesia Davenport, the county’s chief executive, said in a statement.

A group of plaintiffs' attorneys said they filed a lawsuit against the county in 2022 on behalf of more than 1,200 people who alleged they were mistreated and sexually abused in juvenile facilities. The plaintiffs were able to sue because of a California law that took effect in 2020 and suspended for three years the statute of limitations for childhood sex abuse victims to bring cases.

The proposed agreement includes creating a countywide hotline for reporting child sexual abuse allegations against county employees and developing a system to expedite investigations, county officials said.

“This landmark settlement represents restorative justice for victims,” Patrick McNicholas, one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “By balancing justice for the victims with a commitment to reform, this resolution ensures both acknowledgment of past wrongs and a pathway to a safer, more accountable future.”

The county’s claims board will consider the proposal Monday. If approved, it would be considered by the board of supervisors April 29.

