JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today is the last day for Facebook users to get money back from a settlement by the site’s parent company.

The settlement stems from a number of lawsuits where users said Facebook was improperly sharing their information.

To be eligible for a claim, you must have had a Facebook account between May 24th 2007 and December 22nd of last year

Viewers also have to fill out an online form to get money from the company.

Visit: www.facebookuserprivacysettlement.com

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.