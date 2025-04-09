The Latest: Trump promotes investing in the US as his new round of tariffs go into effect

President Donald Trump has launched tariff wars with nearly all of America's trading partners. And there's no end in sight.

He is now encouraging companies to return to the U.S. as he continues to defend his sweeping global tariffs that have roiled the stock market.

Several new, sweeping taxes on goods from other countries are already here — and more took effect on Wednesday. Trump has promised higher rates for his latest and most severe volley of duties, which he calls "reciprocal" tariffs.

Here's the latest:

Trump maintaining 10% tariffs on nearly all global imports

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tells reporters that Trump is pausing his so-called "reciprocal" tariffs on most of the country's biggest trading partners but maintaining his 10% tariff on nearly all global imports.

State Department reinstates UN emergency food aid for Syria, Somalia and 4 other nations

The move comes after Jeremy Lewin, an Elon Musk associate helping lead the Trump administration’s dismantling of much of the United States’ foreign assistance program, expressed regret for killing those and other lifesaving aid programs over the weekend.

Lewin ordered funding restored on Tuesday for World Food Program emergency programs helping keep alive millions of refugees and others in Syria, Somalia, Lebanon, Iraq, Jordan and Ecuador. That was after The Associated Press reported the cuts in emergency food support, and after appeals from the U.N. and some lawmakers.

However, the State Department said the cutoff of U.S. support for food aid would stand for Yemen and for Afghanistan, two conflict-ridden countries where millions are dependent on aid. The State Department said aid programs benefited the Taliban in Afghanistan and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, appealed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio to reverse the other humanitarian cuts, as well, saying they would have devastating consequences.

Court clears the way for Trump administration to fire thousands of probationary workers

A federal appeals court ruling on Wednesday halted a judge’s order requiring them to be reinstated.

A split panel for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the workers let go in mass firings must appeal the dismissals through a separate employment process.

The decision in a case filed by nearly two dozen states in Maryland comes a day after the Supreme Court blocked a similar order from a judge in California.

Trump says he will pause tariffs on most countries for 90 days but raise China tariffs

Trump announced that he is pausing his hiked-up tariffs on most countries for 90 days because of their interest in negotiating trade deals with the U.S. but is slapping another high tariff on China, citing a “lack of respect.”

The president made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social media network on Wednesday, causing stocks to quickly surge and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to shoot up 1,800 points.

US Pacific commander says China will seize on USAID absence in Myanmar

Adm. Samuel Paparo, head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, told the House Armed Services Committee that the U.S. Agency for International Development has historically provided critical necessities, food, water and medicine to nations in the region that particularly help poor areas. Such assistance, he said, enables the U.S. to compete against China in the region.

While rescue teams from China and other nations have been prominent in the Myanmar earthquake responses, the U.S. has had no known presence on the ground beyond a three-member assessment team. America's six-decade-old USAID has largely been dismantled by Trump through Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency teams.

Asked about the lack of USAID assistance to the crisis, Paparo said, “The People’s Republic of China sees these opportunities, and they seize them.”

House Democrats say Trump’s tariffs are hurting ties with critical Pacific allies

House Democrats pressed military and defense leaders on Wednesday about the national security impact of Trump’s new tariffs, saying the increased costs are pushing allies in the Pacific away from the U.S. and closer to China.

Speaking during a House Armed Services Committee hearing, U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn., said the recent economic meeting between Japan, Korea and China underscores that concern. He added, “This is driving our allies in the wrong direction.”

Democrats on the panel questioned John Noh, who is currently working as the assistant defense secretary for Indo-Pacific affairs, about whether the tariffs are hurting longtime military allies such as Australia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam.

“We have launched a trade war against every single one of our partners in the Asia region,” said the panel’s ranking democrat, Rep. Adam Smith, of Washington.

Noh repeatedly avoided answering, saying at one point, “I’m not here to talk about tariffs.”

The Trump administration calls China the key national security challenge and has vowed to focus more on the region.

Trump is trying to reshape the global economy. It seems in open rebellion against his tariffs

Business executives are warning of a potential recession caused by Trump's policies, some of the top U.S. trading partners are retaliating with their own import taxes and the stock market is quivering after days of decline.

Trump's tariffs kicked in shortly after midnight on Wednesday, including 104% on products from China, 20% on the European Union, 24% on Japan and 25% on South Korea.

Administration officials have tried to reassure voters, Republican lawmakers and CEOs that the rates are negotiable — but by their own admission, that process could take months.

When a downturn appears on the horizon, investors typically crowd into U.S. Treasury notes as a safe haven, viewing the federal government as a source of stability. Not this time. Government bond prices are down, pushing up the interest rate on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note to 4.39%, a sign that the world is increasingly leery of Trump’s moves.

▶ Read more about how Trump is now facing off with global markets

Judge bars US government from deporting 5 Venezuelans

Federal judges in New York and Texas on Wednesday took legal action to block the government from moving five Venezuelans out of the country until they can fight the government's attempt to remove them under a rarely-invoked law that gives the president the power to imprison and deport noncitizens in times of war.

The men were identified as belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang, a claim their lawyers dispute.

Three men are being detained in a facility in Texas, while two more are being held in an Orange County, New York, facility. One man in Texas is HIV positive and fears lacking access to medical care if deported.

The actions came after civil liberties lawyers in Texas and New York sued in defense of the Venezuelans who are at risk of removal from the U.S. under a rarely-invoked law that gives the president the power to imprison and deport noncitizens in times of war.

All five men were identified by the government as belonging to the Tren de Aragua gang.

Trump administration will consider antisemitism in granting immigration benefits

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says in a press release that it will begin screening the social media activity of immigrants who request benefits, including those who apply for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and people affiliated with educational institutions “linked to antisemitic activity.”

The guidance is “effective immediately,” USCIS says.

The administration is focusing on “antisemitic activity” on social media and “physical harassment of Jewish individuals” as grounds for denying immigration benefits requests.

The announcement does not say what it is considered as “antisemitism” or identify any educational institutions. USCIS did not immediately respond to an Associated Press request for information.

USCIS says it will consider social media content that indicates “endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor.”

Trump’s schedule for Wednesday

This afternoon, at 2 p.m. ET, Trump will participate in a photo opportunity with NASCAR racing champions.

At 2:30 p.m. ET, he will sign more executive orders.

___

This entry has been corrected to show that Trump will participate in a NASCAR photo opportunity on Wednesday, not attend a future Daytona 500 race.

Beijing asks its citizens to think twice before visiting the US

China has issued a travel advisory asking its citizens to evaluate the risks of visiting the U.S. as tourists and to exercise caution.

The advisory, issued by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism, cited the deterioration of the China-U. S. economic and trade relations as well as the “safety situation” in the U.S.

The advisory came shortly after China raised its tariffs on the U.S. to 84% as the trade war between the two countries escalated.

Trump to issue executive orders on deregulation

As the White House grapples with the economic fallout of Trump’s new tariffs, the president is shifting his focus to loosening regulations.

He is expected to sign a slew of executive orders later Wednesday that are centered around deregulation, according to a White House official. That person was granted anonymity to preview Trump’s plans.

— Associated Press reporter Seung Min Kim contributed to this report from Washington.

‘China’s military has too large of a presence in the Western Hemisphere,’ Hegseth says

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth again put China at the center of U.S. priorities in the Western Hemisphere on Wednesday, one day after calling the world power a threat to the Panama Canal.

Speaking at a regional security conference in Panama City, Hegseth said that China-based companies were controlling land and critical infrastructure in strategic sectors.

“China’s military has too large of a presence in the Western Hemisphere,” Hegseth said. “Make no mistake, Beijing is investing and operating in this region for military advantage and unfair economic gain.”

He called on the region’s governments to work together to deter China and address threats posed by transnational drug cartels and mass immigration.

EU imposes new tariffs on $23B in US goods

European Union member states voted to approve the retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump’s 25% tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The tariffs will go into effect in stages, with some on April 15 and others on May 15 and Dec. 1. The EU executive commission didn’t immediately provide a list of the goods on Wednesday.

Members of the 27-country bloc repeated their preference for a negotiated deal to settle trade issues: “The EU considers U.S. tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the U.S., which would be balanced and mutually beneficial.”

The head of the EU’s executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has offered a zero-for-zero tariffs deal on industrial goods, including cars.

But Trump has said that’s not enough to satisfy U.S. concerns.

China uses WTO meeting to lash out at Trump’s tariffs

A Chinese envoy at a World Trade Organization council meeting on Wednesday said the U.S. tariffs infringed on the right of countries to develop, and noted that earthquake-hit Myanmar was facing an "exorbitant" 44% tariff and even an "uninhabited island, home only to penguins and seals" faced a 10% tariff.

The official said Trump’s tariffs contravened U.S. commitments under WTO rules, and the “so-called ‘reciprocal tariff’ has set the very architecture of the multilateral trading system ablaze.”

The Chinese diplomatic mission in Geneva provided a copy of the statement in the closed-door session to The Associated Press but declined to identify the speaker by name.

Contacted by the AP, the U.S. diplomatic mission in Geneva declined to comment.

Trump promotes investing in US as antidote to higher tariffs

Trump says tariffs will be “ZERO” for companies that come back to America.

“This is a GREAT time to move your COMPANY into the United States of America,” the Republican president wrote on his social media site as he continues defending the sweeping global tariffs he announced last week that have since roiled the stock market.

U.S. stock futures were sinking again in premarket trading on Wednesday after massive U.S. tariffs against China kicked in overnight, followed by China retaliating with a huge tariff increase on U.S. imports.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to meet with Trump

Whitmer is in Washington to give a speech Wednesday on the economy and will meet with Trump at the White House in the afternoon, according to the governor’s spokesperson.

Whitmer is among a handful of Democratic governors who have spoken about finding ways to work with a Republican president who pushes policies they disagree with.

Whitmer and Trump also met at the White House last month.

Republicans are going public with their worries about Trump’s tariffs

Manufacturers struggling to make long-term plans. Farmers facing retaliation from Chinese buyers. U.S. households burdened with higher prices.

Republican senators are confronting the Trump administration with those worries and many more as they fret about the economic impact of the president's sweeping tariff strategy that went into effect on Wednesday.

In a Senate hearing and interviews with reporters this week, Republican skepticism of Trump's policies ran unusually high. While GOP lawmakers directed their concern at Trump's aides and advisers — particularly U.S. Trade Rep. Jamieson Greer, who appeared before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday — it still amounted to a rare break from a president they have otherwise championed.

Lawmakers had reason to worry: the stock market has been in a volatile tumble for days, and economists are warning that the plans could lead to a recession.

▶ Read more about Republican leaders' reactions to Trump's tariffs

US restores urgent food aid but not in Afghanistan and Yemen, where millions need it

The Trump administration has reversed sweeping cuts in emergency food aid to several nations while maintaining them in Afghanistan and Yemen, two of the world's poorest and most war-ravaged countries, officials said Wednesday. The United States initially cut funding for projects in more than a dozen countries, part of a dramatic reduction of foreign aid led by billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. Aid officials warned the cuts would deny food to millions of people and end health programs for women and children.

The administration informed the World Food Program of its reversal on Tuesday, according to two U.N. officials.

The WFP said on Monday it had been notified that USAID was cutting funding to the U.N. agency’s emergency food program in 14 countries.

It was not immediately clear how many of those cutoffs still stood.

▶ Read more about the restoration of food aid

Trump administration halts $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell, $790 million for Northwestern

More than $1 billion in federal funding for Cornell University and around $790 million for Northwestern University have been frozen while the government investigates alleged civil rights violations at both schools, the White House says.

It’s part of a broader push to use government funding to get major academic institutions to comply with Trump’s political agenda. The White House confirmed the funding pauses late Tuesday night but offered no further details on what that entails or what grants to the schools are being affected.

The moves come as the Trump administration has increasingly used governmental grant funding as a spigot to try and influence campus policy — previously cutting off money to schools including Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania.

That has left universities across the country struggling to navigate cuts to grants for research institutions.

▶ Read more about the halt in federal funding to colleges

China is raising its retaliatory tariff on the US to 84%, up from 34%, effective April 10

China has again vowed to “fight to the end,” raising tariffs on American goods to 84% to match Trump’s addition of a 50% tariff, while adding an array of additional countermeasures on Wednesday.

The 84% tariff will go into effect on Thursday and comes as a 104% tax on the country’s exports to the U.S. went into effect. “If the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end,” the Ministry of Commerce wrote in a statement introducing the white paper.

The government declined to say whether it would negotiate with the White House, as many other countries have started doing.

“If the U.S. truly wants to resolve issues through dialogue and negotiation, it should adopt an attitude of equality, respect and mutual benefit,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lin Jian on Wednesday.

Are more tariffs coming?

As part of a flurry of countermeasures, China has said it will levy its own 84% tariff on all U.S. goods — up from 34% — starting Thursday.

Trump quickly criticized China's move, but China maintained that it would "fight to the end" and take countermeasures against the U.S. to protect itself.

The trade war between the U.S. and China isn't new. The two countries had exchanged a series of tit-for-tat levies in recent months — on top of tariffs imposed during Trump's first term, many of which were preserved or added to under former President Joe Biden.

While China has taken the toughest approach so far, several other countries signaled that they are evaluating their own responses to Trump’s levies.

We may see more retaliation in the future, but some have signaled hopes to negotiate. The head of the European Union's executive commission is among those offering a mutual reduction of tariffs — while warning that countermeasures are still an option.

Trump’s latest round of tariffs are poised to go into effect. Here’s what we know

Trump has launched tariff wars with nearly all of America’s trading partners. And there’s no end in sight.

Several sweeping new taxes on goods from other countries are already here — and more took effect on Wednesday. Trump has promised higher rates for his latest and most severe volley of duties, which he calls "reciprocal" tariffs.

Trump announced his latest — and most sweeping — round of tariffs on April 2, which he dubbed "Liberation Day," as part of his "reciprocal" trade plan. In a fiery speech claiming other countries had "ripped off" the U.S. for years, Trump declared that the U.S. would now tax nearly all of America's trading partners at a minimum of 10% — and impose steeper rates for countries he says run trade surpluses with the U.S.

The 10% baseline already went into effect Saturday. And when the clock struck midnight, the higher import tax rates on dozens of countries and territories took hold.

▶ Read more about Trump's latest round of tariffs

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.