Law enforcement officer deaths decline in first six months of 2023, according to new data

WASHINGTON — Law enforcement officer deaths are down across the country so far this year, according to new data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The year started off on a grim note. On January 2, Justin McIntire was killed while chasing a wanted man. He was the chief of police in a community outside Pittsburgh.

“He is truly a hometown hero – yours and mine,” his mom said at a ceremony where officials named a street after him.

Officer Sean Sluganski was also killed this year in McKeesport, outside of Pittsburgh. He was responding to a domestic situation.

“You won’t be able to replace a guy of that quality, of that caliber,” Dr. Mike Hummel, who knew Sluganski, said. “He’ll never be forgotten.”

McIntire and Sluganski are just two of the 52 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in the first six months of this year. The total is down 66% from the same time last year.

“Anytime we talk about law enforcement line of duty deaths, we would never use the term ‘good news,’ but certainly it’s encouraging,” Bill Alexander, Interim CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

A chunk of the decline is due to a large decrease in deaths related to COVID-19. All other categories are down, as well.

Firearms were the leading cause of death, claiming 25 lives.

“For officers who are out there doing the job, take time, do the encounter as safe as you possibly can, while also being cognizant of your responsibilities to protect people and property,” Alexander advised.

So far this year, eleven officers died in traffic crashes.

“Education for us is key,” Alexander added. “Education for people to be cognizant of their surroundings, look for those flashing lights and give that officer on the traffic stop as much room as possible.”

For the second half of the year, police hope you remember the faces behind these numbers, including officers like St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael Kunovich, who went to work and never came home.

“We know that’s part of the job, that’s part of the commitment and that’s part of the sacrifice,” Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson said.

