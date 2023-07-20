Lawmakers still skeptical to push A.I. bill after discussing its use on the battlefield

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers remain skeptical about advancing a bill on artificial intelligence following a House panel meeting on the future of cyber technologies.

Artificial intelligence is now influencing almost every sector of America’s economy, but experts are skeptical that Congress will catch up. So far, there’s been no major legislation regulating A.I. even though Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it’s a big issue on his agenda.

On Tuesday, a House panel examined what the future could look like studying A.I. on the battlefield.

Some experts urged lawmakers to move more quickly because A.I. could have the same strategic impact as nuclear weapons.

In the meeting, Klon Kitchen with the American Enterprise of Technology told the panel, “One of the implications of [A.I. on the battlefield] is … the fact that so much is done via the open source model, it’s instant proliferation.”

While some lawmakers remain skeptical about advancing an A.I. bill any time soon, some are floating their ideas separate from party leadership.

“My legislation would require the Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance to federal agencies to implement transparency practices related to the use of A.I.,” said Senator Nick Lalota of New York.

His position, however, is at odds with the position of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. McCarthy said he doesn’t fear A.I. Rather, the Speaker declared that A.I. could cure cancer and fight wildfires. He doesn’t want federal regulators taking a heavy hand.

McCarthy said, “I do not want to see the government create an agency to approve whether someone could build upon A.I. … I want to see an ability to foster A.I. here in America.”

The hearing came just after the SEC Chairman said A.I. could play a massive role in future financial crises and even destabilize the economy.

