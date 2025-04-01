At least 6 people are injured after a truck crashed into a building and pedestrians in Boston

BOSTON — (AP) — A box truck crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood and then hit several pedestrians, injuring at least six, the city's police and emergency services said.

Boston EMS, in a social media post, said four people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition, and two others were treated at the scene.

Police did not provide the driver's name or the circumstances that led to the accident. Images from the scene showed the truck on its side surrounded by police officers and firefighters.

“This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet,” police said in a statement.

