Lily Yohannes, 16, becomes 3rd-youngest goal scorer in USWNT history in win over South Korea

The U.S. women's national soccer team cruised to a 3-0 victory over South Korea in a Tuesday night friendly, giving new coach Emma Hayes two wins in two games.

Crystal Dunn opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Sophia Smith doubled the lead in the 67th minute. Five minutes after Smith's goal, 16-year-old Lily Yohannes was subbed on for Korbin Albert and didn't wait long to enter the record books.

In her USWNT debut, Yohannes scored her first goal 10 minutes after being subbed on to make it a 3-0 U.S. lead.

"It's a dream come true really," Johannes said afterward. "I played this scenario out in my head, like, how many times before this game. Just having the idea of coming on and scoring. That was just really amazing. The support from teammates, all running up to me, that made it so much more special."

The goal made Yohannes, who plays for Dutch side Ajax, the third-youngest goalscorer in USWNT history and the youngest since 1994.

Only Kristine Lilly (1987 — 16 years, 22 days) and Tiffany Roberts (1994 — 16 years, 340 days) were younger than Yohannes (16 years, 358 days) when they scored for the national team, according to OptaJack.