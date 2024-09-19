Lions head coach Dan Campbell selling home amid security concerns

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his wife Holly are selling their home due to security concerns after their address was leaked online last season.

"The neighborhood, everything," Campbell told Crain's Detroit Business. "There's plenty of space, it's on 2 acres, the home is beautiful. It's just that people figured out where we lived when we lost."

Campbell did not provide specifics on any particular incidents that occurred.

According to FOX2 Detroit, the Campbell's address was leaked online following their Week 17 20-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last season. That led to contractors showing up at the house for repairs that weren't needed, as a prank, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

After harassment continued following the Lions' loss in the NFC Championship Game to the San Francisco 49ers, the Campbells filed police reports with Bloomfield Township police.

"The Bloomfield Township Police Department is committed to the safety of all of our residents," Bloomfield Township Police said in a statement. "Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. We hope that everyone, including fans, will respect the privacy of individuals and their families."

The 7,800-square-foot home was built in 2013 by Hockey Hall of Famer Igor Larionov, who played parts of eight seasons with the NHL's Detroit Red Wings. The Campbells bought the home in 2021 for $3.5 million from different owners after Campbell was hired to coach the Lions.

An asking price of $4.5 million was met within 24 hours of the home being listed for sale this week. According to Crain's, the buyers are "huge" Lions fans.

Campbell is in his fourth season coaching the Lions. He has a 30-34-1 record and led the team to the NFC North title last season and the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

In other breach of privacy news around the NFL, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis told Main Street Nashville that he was forced to change his phone number and his old number was leaked, leading to unwanted messages from fans criticizing his play this season.

"I don't know how my number got out there with the fans, but I got a lot of texts," Levis said. "That'll be nice to shut that part and put it behind me. I haven't opened social [media] in the last couple of weeks. I just think that's the healthiest way to go about it. I don't want to or care to hear any of the things people say about me, and I'm just going to keep chugging along regardless of what they say.