Lions RB David Montgomery carted off with thigh injury vs. Seahawks

Running back David Montgomery was having a huge day for the Detroit Lions in their game against the Seattle Seahawks, but it came to a sudden and unpleasant stop when Montgomery went down with a leg injury late in the third quarter.

During a run, Montgomery got his foot caught on Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who wouldn't let it go no matter how much Montgomery twisted. He ended up twisting a full 360 degrees with his foot in Brooks' grasp, and ended up limping off the field.

He was later carted off the field with an ice wrap on his lower thigh.

Lions RB David Montgomery is being carted to the locker room due to a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/jn1QNx6IM3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

Montgomery was lighting up Ford Field against the Seahawks before the injury. He had 16 carries for 67 yards with one touchdown — a third quarter TD that give the Lions the lead. His longest run was 16 yards and he even had a seven-yard catch.

Coming into Week 2, there were questions about who might get the lion's share (no pun intended) of the RB handoffs: Montgomery or Jahmyr Gibbs. Before the injury, it was all Montgomery. And if Montgomery's injury ends up being serious enough for him to miss time, Gibbs could be the one to replace him.