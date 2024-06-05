Lonzo Ball offers to pay any fines after 'weak' ejection of Angel Reese from Sky-Liberty game

The New York Liberty cruised to an an 88-75 win over the Chicago Sky Tuesday night.

In the waning minutes with Liberty firmly in control, Sky rookie Angel Reese drew two quick whistles for her first ejection from a WNBA game. The ejection took place with New York leading, 82-71 and 2:31 remaining. Reese initially drew a whistle for a personal foul while fighting for a rebound. Two subsequent technical whistles quickly followed, and Reese had been ejected from the game.

It happened so fast that the NBATV broadcast initially announced that New York's Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had been ejected. But it was, in fact, Reese who got tossed.

Replay shows the interaction that prompted the technicals that the live broadcast missed. Referee Charles Watson whistled Reese for the personal foul. Reese briefly protested, then turned her back to Watson with a dismissive hand wave. Watson responded with two technical whistles and an overhead toss gesture signaling that Reese was no longer welcome to play basketball.

Angel Reese just got ejectedpic.twitter.com/CxWIeSWm70 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 5, 2024

Watson then continued to walk to the other side of the court. Reese and her Sky teammates stood, perplexed at what just happened. It wasn't initially clear Reese said, but it certainly got underneath Watson's skin.

Play then resumed, and New York held on for the win. Reese finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two technical fouls. And the WNBA has more to talk about after a busy weekend in the news.

Her ejection caught the attention of a fellow Chicago basketball player. Bulls guard Lonzo Ball thought the ejection was "weak" and offered on social media to pay for any subsequent fines.

Reese saw Ball's offer and responded with her appreciation.