Looking for a sleeper RB for your dynasty league? Well, the Cowboys drafted him

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Every fantasy football summer, there’s a running back whose name lingers in the later rounds, only for savvy managers to snatch him up and ride a surprising wave of production. In this year’s dynasty rookie drafts, that name should be Jaydon Blue.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season]

After listening to Matt Harmon and Nate Tice break down the rookie class on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, it’s crystal clear: Blue checks every sleeper box. Here’s why making him a priority in your dynasty drafts might be the move that wins your league.

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.

Unlike many Day 3 running backs who flash speed, Blue isn’t just a home run hitter. As Nate Tice noted, “He ran a sub-4.4. He’s 195 pounds. Usually, those guys bounce all their runs … [but] he runs between the tackles.”

That last part is crucial. So many undersized backs get pigeonholed into gadget or outside-only roles, but Blue presses the hole, sets up blockers and runs with vision and patience. Tice likened his style to Dolphins star De’Von Achane, noting, “He can do the real running back stuff — run between the tackles, has vision, sets up his blockers, runs with tempo.” There’s more than just “track speed” here; there’s legitimate, translatable football skill.

Let’s be real: the Dallas Cowboys’ RB room is ripe for the taking. As both hosts discussed, Blue’s only real competition right now is Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders — both players whose best days may be behind them.

“Javonte Williams is on the roster. Miles Sanders is on the roster. He’s [Blue] better than that. He’s a better running back than those guys, even if he’s smaller,” Tice said. Unless Dallas pulls off a surprise signing, there’s nobody on the roster who profiles as an obvious roadblock. And as Harmon pointed out, when you add in Dallas’ physical, mauling offensive line, Blue’s skill set could be maximized right away.

The Cowboys always build with their run game in mind. Nate Tice explained, “With this offensive line, they’re always going to run it. Dak [Prescott] wants to always have running be part of the offensive system.” Blue’s inside running prowess and ability to catch passes align perfectly with Dallas’ offensive DNA — a critical factor overlooked in rookie drafts.

And don’t forget the “Texas bump.” As Tice put it, the fact that Blue is a local product only helps his chances at getting opportunities and winning over the coaching staff.

Even as a fifth-round pick, Blue has the clearest runway among late-round rookie RBs. The hosts were quick to hammer home value: “How is he not going to see the field when we’re talking about Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders?” Harmon asked. The Cowboys will inevitably need fresh legs, and Blue could see meaningful carries from the jump.

Harmon summed up the excitement with: “He could outkick that Day 3 draft capital.” In the second round of their dynasty rookie mock on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast, Blue stood out for how easily he could surge up the depth chart and surprise the league, much like Isiah Pacheco did or past late-round breakouts.

In dynasty startups and rookie-only drafts, targeting Blue in the second or third rounds is a chance to capitalize on uncertainty and opportunistic roster construction. He’s not just a “sleeper” because he’s a real-life fifth-round pick — he’s a sleeper because he’s got NFL talent, an immediate path to touches and a coaching staff invested in his success.

If you want a running back who could shatter expectations and pay off big-time as the season unfolds, Jaydon Blue is your guy. Let your league-mates chase the obvious names. You’ll be the one with a future Cowboys starter before they know what hit them.