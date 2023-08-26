Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA for 90 days, pending full investigation, for actions at World Cup

Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales will be provisionally suspended for at least 90 days, FIFA announced Saturday, after he forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso at the 2023 Women's World Cup this past Sunday. Rubiales won't be allowed to partake in any football-related activities at the national and international level during his initial suspension, which is still pending a full disciplinary investigation which began Friday.

FIFA also ordered Rubiales and the Spanish soccer federation. not to contact — either personally or through a third party — Hermoso.