Man accused of acting as lookout in James “Whitey” Bulger killing sentenced to time served

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — (AP) — The man accused of acting as lookout during the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger was sentenced to time served Monday after pleading guilty to a chare of lying to federal agents.

Sean McKinnon was accused along with two other inmates in the 2018 killing at a troubled West Virginia prison.

The other two inmates, Fotios “Freddy” Geas and Paul J. DeCologero, are accused of repeatedly hitting Bulger in the head within hours of Bulger being transferred to the prison.

Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and '80s, became one of the nation's most wanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in 1994. He was captured at age 81 after more than 16 years on the run and convicted in 2013 in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.