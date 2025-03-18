March Madness prospects to watch with Mark Titus & NBA contender check-in with Marcus Morris | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Kevin O'Connor and Mark Titus unveil their first-ever March Madness NBA Prospect Draft! Mark says the #1 overall player on both offense and defense in the coming NBA Draft is Cooper Flagg, which has both guys realizing the Duke phenom compares to football's 2-way stud, Travis Hunter. Mark drafts a full 5-man starting lineup of prospects participating in March Madness, including a 6th Man. Kevin then drafts his 5-man starting lineup including the 1st guy off his bench. Some of the names they discuss: Jase Richardson (Michigan State), VJ Edgecombe (Baylor), Kon Knueppel (Duke), Derik Queen (Maryland), Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma), and more. Plus both guys weigh in on the disappointment of Rutgers not being in The Tournament, which means America misses out on getting to see the brilliant play of both Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper (boo!)

And then, 14-year NBA veteran Marcus Morris did NOT hold back in his debut appearance on the KOC Show, going absolutely scorched earth on Daryl Morey — "I don't trust Daryl Morey!" Marcus explains his disdain for the Philadelphia 76ers' VP of Basketball Operations in this MUST-watch sitdown interview. Plus Marcus takes Kevin behind the scenes of how he found out his brother Markieff was traded with Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Morris also believes the Oklahoma City Thunder could be upset by the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, and explains why the Cleveland Cavaliers won't get by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

(0:27) - Mark Titus joins

(2:08) - Titus' NBA draft prospect locks

(33:45) - Ace Bailey & Dylan Harper miss March Madness

(37:30) - KOC's NBA draft prospect gambles

(1:06:25) - Marcus Morris joins

