Mariners reportedly sign catcher Cal Raleigh to massive six-year, $105 million extension

One of the game's best all-around catchers is staying with the Seattle Mariners. Cal Raleigh will reportedly sign a six-year, $105 million extension to remain in Seattle, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Raleigh, 28, is coming off a season in which he hit .220/.312/.436, with 34 home runs. His excellent defense resulted in Raleigh winning his first Gold Glove behind the plate last season.

