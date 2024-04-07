Marlins win their first game of 2024 season after 0–9 start

The Miami Marlins' winless start to their 2024 season is now over. And with that, every team in MLB has now won at least one game.

Beginning the season with an 0–9 record, Marlins fans began to wonder when their team would finally win a game. But Miami is no longer in jeopardy of approaching the MLB record for the worst winless start to a season.

The Marlins won their first game emphatically, with a 10–3 clobbering of the St. Louis Cardinals.Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon each hit three-run home runs off in the first inning. Despite the terrible start, Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson pitched six innings, striking out five batters and allowing seven hits.

With the early run support, pitcher Max Meyer allowed one run and three hits. The rookie retired the first 13 batters he faced, not allowing a Cardinals baserunner until Nolan Gorman hit a home run in the fifth inning. Chisholm nearly prevented that homer, but the ball bounced off his glove over the center field fence.

The 2024 Marlins were one of seven teams to open the season with nine consecutive losses. But they won't have to worry about challenging the 1988 Atlanta Braves (0–10), 2002 Detroit Tigers (0–11) or 1997 Chicago Cubs (0–14).

Miami finished nowhere near the worst winless start in MLB history. The 1988 Baltimore Orioles began their season with an 0–21 start. However, the Marlins could still achieve the worst record after 25 games.

The 1995 Marlins sputtered to a 5–20 record in their first 25 games, as did the 2004 Montreal Expos, 2006 and 2018 Kansas City Royals, 2018 Cincinnati Reds and 2023 Oakland Athletics. The worst 25-game start, perpetrated by the 2003 Tigers and 2022 Reds, is also still within reach at 3–22.

Miami continues their road trip with a three-game series in the Bronx against the New York Yankees beginning Monday.