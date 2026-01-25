Massive winter storm across the US brings frigid temperatures and widespread power outages

A massive winter storm continued Sunday morning, dumping snow, sleet and freezing rain across the South and up through New England, bringing frigid temperatures, widespread power outages and treacherous road conditions.

The storm was expected to continue through Monday in a large part of the country, followed by very low temperatures, causing ice and “dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts” to linger for several days, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy snow was forecast from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, while “catastrophic ice accumulation” threatened from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

More than 100,000 customers were without power in Tennessee and Texas Sunday morning, with another 100,000 in Mississippi and more than 84,000 in Louisiana also without electricity, according to the online tracker poweroutage.com.

More than 10,000 flights had already been canceled Sunday and another 8,000 have been delayed, according to the flight tracker flightaware.com.

President Donald Trump had approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states by Saturday, with more expected to come. The Federal Emergency Management Agency pre-positioned commodities, staff and search and rescue teams in numerous states, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

