Masters 2025: Friday's tee times at Augusta National as Justin Rose leads the field working to make the cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The first round of the Masters is in the books, and Scottie Scheffler is within striking distance.

The top-ranked golfer in the world opened the first major championship of the season with a casual bogey-free 68 on Thursday, which immediately put him right in the mix. It was Justin Rose, however, who took the early lead at Augusta National once again. Rose posted a 7-under 65, which matched his best round there ever and marked his fifth time leading after the opening round of the tournament in history. Corey Conners and Ludvig Åberg joined Scheffler at 4-under, too.

While Thursday was good to both Rose and Scheffler, Rory McIlroy found himself in a familiar spot that he's been trying to avoid. McIlroy had two double bogeys in his final four holes on Thursday, which immediately dropped him out of contention and back down to even par.

Everyone is back out on the course on Friday, where they'll try to catch up to Rose and make the cut. Here's everything you need to know to keep up with the second round of the Masters.

How to watch the Masters

All times ET

The first two rounds of the Masters will be shown by ESPN, while CBS will pick up coverage for the final two rounds this weekend. All live coverage is also simulcast on Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+ and Paramount+ each day starting with the first tee times.

Round 2 | Friday, April 11

3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Round 3 | Saturday, April 12

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. | CBS

Round 4 | Sunday, April 13

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. | CBS

Masters second round tee times

All times ET

7:40 a.m.: Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat7:51 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk8:02 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell8:13 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck8:24 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout8:35 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai8:52 a.m.: Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun9:03 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings9:14 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger9:25 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick9:36 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im9:47 a.m.: Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Holland9:58 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Akshay Bhatia10:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry10:26 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood10:37 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns10:48 a.m.: Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire10:59 a.m.: Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard11:10 a.m.: Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young11:21 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk11:38 a.m.: Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson11:49 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)12 p.m.: Cameron Smith, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai12:11 p.m.: Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith12:22 p.m.: Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger12:33 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Ben An12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap1:01 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Min Woo Lee1:12 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley1:23 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)1:34 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton1:45 p.m.: Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry