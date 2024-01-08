Matthew Stafford ready to lead Rams in playoff return to Detroit: 'It's going to be rocking'

Matthew Stafford’s return to Detroit couldn’t have come at a bigger time.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will travel to Ford Field next weekend for their first round playoff matchup against the Lions — which will mark the first home playoff game in Detroit since 1994 and the first ever at Ford Field. Stafford was first drafted by the Lions in 2009 and spent 12 seasons there before he was traded to the Rams.

"Exciting for this team just to get to where we are right now, to be honest with you," Stafford said Sunday after the Rams' win over the San Francisco 49ers, via ESPN . "So many people out there didn't think we'd get to this point, and the ability to get to this point is a true testament to everybody in this locker room — coaches, everybody. It's awesome.

"The opportunity happens to be in Detroit, which is fun for me on a personal level. ... I know it's going to be rocking there. Haven't had a playoff game there about 30 years or whatever it is. So it'll be a great atmosphere. It'll be a tough task for us, but definitely excited."

Stafford was traded to the Rams after the 2020 campaign in exchange for Jared Goff, who has led the Lions to their first divisional title in three decades this season. Stafford reached the playoffs three different times with the Lions, but lost all three times on the road. He won a Super Bowl with the Rams in his first season.

Goff is in the same boat. After the Rams selected him at No. 1 overall in 2016 and his run to the Super Bowl with the Rams, he’ll now get to host his former team.

"It will be fun to see some of the people that I haven't seen in a while, that I know are still around the building," Stafford said. "And obviously it'll be a different scenario and won't be wearing their colors. But still, appreciate so many of the people there that gave me my start in this league and took care of me for 12 years, too."

Stafford threw for 3,965 yards and had 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions this season, his third with the Rams. The 35-year-old did not play in Sunday’s 21-20 win in Santa Clara, as the Rams had already locked in their spot in the postseason and couldn’t improve their standing.

Carson Wentz started in his place against the 49ers, and went 17-of-24 for 163 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the win. He was also their leading rusher with 56 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers rested many of their starters, too, as they had already secured the top seed in the NFC.

The Rams ended the game on a four game win streak, and they won seven of their last eight games to make it to the playoffs. The only loss in that stretch was in overtime to the Baltimore Ravens, who are the top seed in the AFC.