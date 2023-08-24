Mets to retire Dwight Gooden, Darryl Strawberry's numbers during 2024 season

Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden were crucial stars of the 1986 New York Mets. They helped the club win its most recent World Series title in 1986, beating Boston in a seven-game World Series

who and now both of their numbers will be retired together, the team announced Thursday.

Strawberry’s No. 18 and Gooden’s No. 16 will be commemorated during separate pregame ceremonies in 2024. Dates have yet to be announced.

"Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden each had an enormous impact on our franchise and it's my honor to continue our commitment to celebrating our wonderful history," Mets Owner, Chairman and CEO Steve Cohen said.

They will be the sixth and seventh players to have their number retired by the Mets.

A new era began in New York when the Mets drafted Strawberry with the first overall pick of the draft in 1980. The left-handed slugger won Rookie of the Year honors in 1984 for an amazing season that featured his first of seven consecutive All-Star selections with the Mets. He played the first eight years of his career with the Mets.

Strawberry, 61, still holds the Mets' franchise record for home runs with 252. He also played for the Dodgers, Giants and Yankees before his retirement, hitting 259 with 335 home runs, 221 stolen bases and 1,000 RBIs across his 17 major league seasons.

"When I got the call from Steve, I welled up with tears of joy," Strawberry said in a statement. "I started to reflect on my journey through the organization. I had some ups and downs, but in the end, I am proud of my time in New York."

Gooden, known as "Doc," was drafted fifth overall in 1982 and made the majors two years later. Like Strawberry, the right-hander won Rookie of the Year honors after a season where he recorded 17 wins and over 275 strikeouts. In 1986, Gooden won the Cy Young and the team won the World Series. He went on to notch four All-Star nods.

Over his 16-year career, which included stops with the New York Yankees, Cleveland, Houston and Tampa Bay, he went 194-112 with a 3.51 ERA and 2,293 strikeouts. The 58-year-old ranks second behind Tom Seaver in Mets' franchise history in wins and strikeouts.

"I was completely overwhelmed when I got the call," Gooden said. "There is no greater honor a player can receive than having his number retired. ... This would make my mother and father extremely proud.

Both stars dealt with their own struggles outside of the diamond. Strawberry was handed three MLB suspensions after he left the Mets, all for cocaine-related infringements. Strawberry has since gone on the road with his message of recovery.

Gooden was suspended for 60 days in 1994 for violating a drug aftercare program and later suspended for the entire 1995 season for repeated violations of the drug policy.

They were reunited in a Queens diner for their 2016 episode of ESPN's “30 for 30." The episode, titled “Doc & Darryl” was criticized by Gooden's ex-wife Monique, who said it didn't accurately portray him.

"I feel like he got a bad rap. [People] don't know the other side of Dwight. They don't know what kind of father he is," she said, via the New York Post.

The Mets have been sparing with retired numbers for years. But the club won't have trouble taking the soon-to-be honored numbers out of circulation, as no roster member currently wears them.