Mets vs. Red Sox drama, early season awards check-in and The Good, The Bad & The Uggla | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

New York vs. Boston always provides baseball drama. But this week, it wasn’t the Yankees & Red Sox doing the honors. The New York Mets, of all teams, brought the sizzle to Fenway in a wild mid-week series that saw Walker Buehler get ejected and Alex Cora breaking the dugout phone…all while Juan Soto continues to slump. Jake and Jordan dive into all the drama from the Boston/New York series this week.

Plus, the season nears its one-third mark, the guys give their take on who is in command for awards at the end of the season, and if they think those picks will stay the same come year’s end. Can Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani repeat as AL and NL MVPs, or will new entrants challenge them for the respective league crowns?

Finally, a new edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla is here to close out the week, featuring Rich Hill, the possibility of baseball going to NBC and the OMG sign making a debut in San Diego, of all places.

(2:15) - Red Sox/Mets

(25:48) - Awards Check-in

(43:22) - Why haven't you homered yet?

(51:01) - The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

