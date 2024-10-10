National

Minnesota Twins to be put up for sale by Pohlad family

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Minnesota Twins will be changing hands as the Pohlad family, which has owned the organization since 1984, has decided to sell the organization. The news was first reported by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune and confirmed by MLB.com.

Twins chairman Joe Pohlad said in a statement that the family had made the decision earlier this season, but that this point was the right time to tell the world.

Under the Pohlad family's leadership, Minnesota won the World Series in 1987 and 1991 and moved from the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome to Target Field in 2010.

This story will be updated.

