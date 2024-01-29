MLB 2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Relief Pitchers

With starting pitchers going fewer and fewer innings, and more teams employing top relievers in "fireman" roles before the ninth inning, finding a consistent closer in fantasy has become incredibly important. A save may be a save, but it sure does give fantasy managers peace of mind to have a lockdown closer who's assured of getting 35-plus saves year after year.

Can Emmanuel Clase go for a three-peat of 40-save seasons? Where will Josh Hader sign so he can lock down the ninth inning for that lucky team? Is Edwin Diaz going to be back to playing trumpets while shutting the door at Citi Field?

Check out our rankings to see where the top relievers are coming in to save the day:

Who will be your top relief pitcher pick in 2024?