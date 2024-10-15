MLB Gold Glove finalists include Bryce Harper, Dansby Swanson, Juan Soto and more

On Tuesday, MLB announced the 2024 Gold Glove finalists, with a talented slate of players that includes the likes of Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, Yankees right fielder Juan Soto and Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan.
The nominations include three finalists at each position, including a utility position, which was first awarded in 2022. The utility finalists are all players who have played multiple positions throughout the season.
The finalists for the nine standard positions were determined by two factors, per the league: A pool of 30 MLB managers and up to six coaches, whose vote counted for 75% of the players' selection, and the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Defensive Index making up the other 25%. For the utility position, Rawlings and SABR collaborated for a separate formula to determine selection.
In the AL, a first-time Gold Glove winner is guaranteed for catcher, as all three finalists — Freddy Fermin, Cal Raleigh and Jake Rogers — have not won the honor before. Fermin and Raleigh are first-time nominees.
The winners will be unveiled on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at 8:30 ET on ESPN.
Here is the full list of Gold Glove finalists:
American League
PITCHER
Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels
Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals
Cole Ragans, Kansas City Royals
CATCHER
Freddy Fermin, Kansas City Royals
Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Jake Rogers, Detroit Tigers
FIRST BASE
Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers
Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore Orioles
Carlos Santana, Minnesota Twins
SECOND BASE
Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
Nicky Lopez, Chicago White Sox
Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
THIRD BASE
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Ernie Clement, Toronto Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
SHORTSTOP
Brayan Rocchio, Cleveland Guardians
Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
LEFT FIELD
Colton Cowser, Baltimore Orioles
Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians
Alex Verdugo, New York Yankees
CENTER FIELD
Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox
Jake Meyers, Houston Astros
Daulton Varsho, Toronto Blue Jays
RIGHT FIELD
Wilyer Abreu, Boston Red Sox
Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels
Juan Soto, New York Yankees
UTILITY
Willi Castro, Minnesota Twins
Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros
Dylan Moore, Seattle Mariners
National League
PITCHER
Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves
Luis Severino, New York Mets
Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
CATCHER
Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants
Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks
Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
FIRST BASE
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks
SECOND BASE
Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
THIRD BASE
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants
Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
SHORTSTOP
Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs
Ezequiel Tovar, Colorado Rockies
Masyn Winn, St. Louis Cardinals
LEFT FIELD
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Arizona Diamondbacks
Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies
CENTER FIELD
Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies
Blake Perkins, Milwaukee Brewers
Jacob Young, Washington Nationals
RIGHT FIELD
Sal Frelick, Milwaukee Brewers
Jake McCarthy, Arizona Diamondbacks
Mike Yastrzemski, San Francisco Giants
UTILITY
Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
Jared Triolo, Pittsburgh Pirates