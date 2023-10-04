MLB playoffs Day 1 tracker: Phillies, Diamondbacks join Twins, Rangers in victory in wild-card openers

Zack Wheeler pitched six shoutout innings before allowing a single run in the seventh as the Phillies secured a 4-1 win in Game 1 of their wild-card series Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. Wheeler got help from a well-rounded offense that saw all nine starters secure hits and four players register RBI. With the victory, the Phillies are one win away from the NLDS.

Earlier, the Arizona Diamondbacks tagged Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes for three home runs, then saw some spectacular defense from Evan Longoria help them secure a 6-3 win in Game 1 of their wild-card series. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning to tie the game 3-3, then Gabriel Moreno hit a solo shot in the fourth to give the Diamondbacks a 4-3 lead they wouldn't relinquish. A spectacular double-play turned by Evan Longoria shut down a bases-loaded Brewers threat in the fifth to protect the lead and help move the Diamondbacks within a win of the NLDS.

On the AL side, the Texas Rangers are riding high again after going to Tropicana Field and beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 in their wild-card Game 1. Texas is one win away from advancing to the AL Division Series against the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay helped Texas' cause by committing four errors — a franchise postseason record — en route to its sixth consecutive playoff loss, dating to 2021.

Finally, the Twins' exorcised their playoff demons with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, their first postseason win since 2004. It marked the end of an 18-game postseason losing streak, fueled by a two-homer day from resurgent rookie Royce Lewis.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports brings you the latest news, scores and injuries during the first day of the MLB postseason.