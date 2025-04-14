MLS votes no on post-world cup calendar change + Andre Onana benched! Right move by Amorim?

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that MLS voted down the possibility of moving to the European calendar after the 2026 World Cup. Is this a missed opportunity for the league to expand their fanbase by immediately following the World Cup? The boys also break down Inter Miami’s risky playing style as well as Brian White’s eye-catching performance.

Christian and Alexis then give us their thoughts on Ruben Amorim benching Andre Onana over the weekend. Was this the right move or should Amorim have backed Onana ahead of an important Europa League match? They also chat Mohamed Salah’s new contract extension with Liverpool and what that might mean for Virgil Van Dijk.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down the newest Italian gambling probe that includes the UMSNT’s own Weston McKennie.

(7:10) - MLS will not switch to European calendar after World Cup

(19:40) - Inter Miami playing a risky style of football?

(26:30) - News around MLS

(36:45) - Amorim right to bench Onana?

(46:05) - Mo Salah signs new contract with Liverpool

(56:00) - Weston McKenzie named in Italian gambling probe

