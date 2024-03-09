Mookie Betts is the Dodgers 'permanent' shortstop, says manager Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers have moved outfielder Mookie Betts to shortstop, manager Dave Roberts announced on Friday.

Just two weeks ago, general manager Brandon Gomes was adamant that Gavin Lux would “absolutely” be the Dodgers shortstop.

And now 12 days before Los Angeles begins its season versus the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea, those plans have changed and the 10-year veteran will take over the position.

“Permanent, for now,” Roberts said.

Ahead of Friday's spring training game, the 31 year old was penciled in at shortstop, while Lux was slated for second base duties.

Before Lux tore his ACL last season, he played at second base. He showed rust throwing the ball — including some notable errors to begin spring training — which prompted the Dodgers to pivot.

“He was feeling the toll of it,” Roberts said. “The calendar, where we’re at, we got to make a decision. I think right now that’s best for the Dodgers.”

According to Major League Baseball's Sarah Lang, Betts joins extremely rare company with this move. He's played 1,176 games as an outfielder, 100 as a second baseman and 16 at shortstop, and Betts becomes only the second player to play more than 1,000 games in the outfield, 100 at second base and 10 or more contest at shortstop.

Ed Delahanty, who played from 1888 to 1903 for the Philadelphia Quakers, Cleveland Infants, Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Senators, is the only other player with such figures. He played 1,346 in the outfield, 131 at second and 94 at shortstop.

So if Betts, who made all 16 of his shortstop appearances last season, goes over 100 games at the position this season, it will make him the first player in history to do so.

“This is something that I know he didn’t expect; we didn’t expect,” Roberts said.