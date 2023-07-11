Most impressive rookies at the 2023 NBA Summer League

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek and Jake Fischer give their takeaways from watching the rookies at the 2023 NBA Summer League, including Victor Wembanyama, Amen and Ausar Thompson, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller and many more.

3:30 - Victor Wembanyama bounced back from a bad game one and some negative press surrounding the Britney Spears situation to have a solid performance in game two. Both hosts agree it's not even close to time for concern about Wembanyama.

7:50 - Scoot Henderson put on a show going up against Amen Thompson, and impressed Jake with the way he stepped up as a leader on the team. KP thinks it's possible that Scoot Henderson will be more productive than Wembanyama early in their careers.

13:50 - Brandon Miller has been a bit of a let down so far coming off only eleven points in the first game. Jake wonders if the Charlotte Hornets are already having some buyers remorse in taking him over Scoot Henderson. On the bright side, it appears Miller and teammate LaMelo Ball are already building good chemistry on the court.

19:15 - Last year's second overall pick Chet Holmgren is back on the court after missing last season, and he looks great so far. The history of red-shirt rookies winning Rookie of the Year is a pretty encouraging sign for Holmgren in 2023.

30:35 - More rookies: KP and Jake give updates on Cam Whitmore, Keyonte George and Ausar Thompson, who have all impressed early.

39:30 - Lightning round: KP and Jake finish things off by speeding through a few additional takeaways, including the Los Angeles Lakers rookies, Colin Castleton, Max Lewis, Emani Gates, the Denver Nuggets and more.

