NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: TV channels, schedule, where to stream, playoff standings, best bets, weather

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.

Spring race winner Kyle Busch enters needing a strong performance to get on the positive side of the cut line, currently sitting in 12th in the standings, 17 points shy of advancing. William Byron has already clinched a spot in the Round of 8 by virtue of his win last weekend at Texas.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the YellaWood 500:

YellaWood 500 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday4:30-6 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2-5:30 p.m.: YellaWood 500 (USA, NBC Sports app)

YellaWood 500 race details

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile high-banked tri-oval) in AlabamaLength: 188 laps for 500 milesBanking: Turns – 33 degrees | Tri-oval – 16.5 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degreesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 60 laps | Stage 2 – 60 laps | Stage 3 – 68 laps2022 winner: Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

Byron, who already had a season-high five wins going into Texas last weekend, notched his sixth victory of the season to clinch a spot in the Round of 8.

1.William Byron – 3,083* 2.Denny Hamlin – 3,074 3. Chris Buescher – 3,059 4. Christopher Bell – 3,057 5.Martin Truex Jr. – 3,056 6.Ross Chastain – 3,049 7.Brad Keselowski – 3,045 8.Kyle Larson – 3,039 ______________________________ Cut line9. Bubba Wallace – 3,037 10. Tyler Reddick – 3,036 11.Ryan Blaney – 3,028 12.Kyle Busch – 3,022 *Clinched entry in Round of 8

YellaWood 500 top drivers and best bets

Due to Talladega's particularly perilous nature – where "The Big One" lurks around every corner – no driver enters the weekend at better than 10-to-1 odds. Among the 10 drivers with the best odds going in, just one – Chase Elliott – is not in the playoffs. Brad Keselowski boasts the most Talladega wins of anyone in the field with six victories, the last coming in the Spring 2021 race.

Best odds to win

• Denny Hamlin +1000• Brad Keselowski +1000• Ryan Blaney +1200• Joey Logano +1200

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting outlook and, given the anything-can-happen nature, recommends spreading the money around rather than banking on one or two heavy favorites. In the mid-tier, he likes Christopher Bell (+2200) and Tyler Reddick (+2500), two playoff drivers who are likely at such long odds due to the fact that Toyota hasn't won at Talladega in the Next Gen car.

YellaWood 500 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordBrennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordRiley Herbst (36), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJ.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the YellaWood 500

The weekend forecast calls for warm temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s and partly cloudy skies with no chance of precipitation. That's about 10-15 degrees cooler than last week, which will make Talladega seem to the drivers like a tropical oasis compared to Texas.