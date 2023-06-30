NASCAR Cup Series on the streets of Chicago: TV channels, how to stream, weekend schedule, best bets, news, weather

The NASCAR Cup series will christen a brand-new track this weekend as the inaugural Grant Park 220 takes place on the streets of Chicago. It is the first street circuit the Cup cars will have ever run and was originally conceived on the iRacing simulation platform.

Chicago takes the place of the demanding Road America circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin on the Cup series schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Grant Park 220:

Grant Park 220 TV/streaming/radio schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday1:30-2:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)2:30-3:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday5-5:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM)5:30 - 9 p.m.: Grant Park 220 (NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM)

Grant Park 220 details

Track: Chicago Street Circuit, 2.20-mile, 12-turn temporary course in Grant ParkLength: 100 laps for 220 milesStage lengths: 1 and 2 – 30 laps | 3 – 40 lapsLast year's winner: None, inaugural event.

Ringers in the Grant Park 220

As is the case with most Cup Series events that aren’t on ovals, there are several road racing experts in the field this weekend.

F1 2009 world champion Jenson Button will make his second Cup start in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford after debuting earlier in the season at Circuit of the Americas. Button also co-drove NASCAR’s Garage 51 entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month along with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller. Andy Lally will make his 42nd Cup Series start in the other Rick Ware entry.

Three-time Repco Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen will make his Cup debut this weekend in a third Trackhouse Racing entry alongside Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez.

Jimmie Johnson withdraws

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson had planned to make his fourth start of 2023 in his Legacy Motor Club No. 84, but family tragedy caused him to withdraw from the weekend. On Monday night, Muskogee, Oklahoma, police responded to a call from Johnson's in-laws' home. They would find Johnson's father-in-law Jack Janway, 69, mother-in-law Terry Janway, 68, and the Janway's grandson Dalton, 11, shot to death. Investigators believe it to be a case of murder-suicide, with Terry as the shooter.

Johnson withdrew from the race early Tuesday.

Top drivers and best bets for the Grant Park 220

The usual road racing suspects are among the favorites this weekend according to BetMGM. Chase Elliott, the most successful road racer in the series since his debut in 2016, enters the weekend at 5-to-1 odds. Elliott's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson is +800.

Best odds to win• Chase Elliott +500• Tyler Reddick +650• A.J. Allmendinger +800• Kyle Larson +800• Kyle Busch +1000

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Christopher Bell (+2500) and Denny Hamlin (+3000) given that Bell won on the Daytona road course in 2021 and Hamlin started the last road course race three weeks ago in Sonoma from pole.

Grant Park 220 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJenson Button (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAndy Lally (51), Rick Ware Racing FordJJ Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordShane van Gisbergen (91), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Grant Park 220

Warm temperatures and thunderstorms are in the forecast for both days of on-track action. There is a 51% chance of rain for Saturday's practice and qualifying sessions (and all Xfinity Series running) and a 64% chance of rain for Sunday's Cup race.

NASCAR’s road course package does include a windshield wiper and grooved rain tires so a little precipitation wouldn’t automatically pre-empt a session or race, but they are only effective in a light drizzle or if there isn’t standing water. If there is a huge downpour, NASCAR may need to scramble to get the event in.