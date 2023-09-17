NASCAR results: Denny Hamlin wins at Bristol; Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell eliminated from playoffs

Bass Pro Shops Night Race results

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rickare Racing Ford

Updated 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1.William Byron – 3,306 2.Martin Truex Jr. – 2,111 3. Denny Hamlin – 2,105 4. Kyle Larson– 2,097 5.Chris Buescher – 2,089 6.Kyle Busch – 2,081 7.Christopher Bell – 2,080 8.Tyler Reddick – 2,074 ______________________________ Cut line9.Ross Chastain – 2,069 10. Brad Keselowski – 2,069 11.Ryan Blaney – 2,068 12.Bubba Wallace – 2,063

Bass Pro Shops Night Race TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday4:30-5:15 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)5:20-6:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Saturday6-6:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)6:30-10 p.m.: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (USA, NBC Sports app)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race details

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile oval), in Tennessee Length: 500 laps for 267 miles Banking: Turns – 24-29 degrees | Frontstretch – 5-9 degrees | Backstretch – 4-8 degreesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 125 laps | Stage 2 – 125 laps | Stage 3 – 250 laps2022 winner: Chris Buescher

Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting grid

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bass Pro Shops Night Race top drivers and best bets

After the first two postseason races went to playoff drivers, five of the top six favorites for the win at Bristol — according to BetMGM — are in the playoffs. Larson, who won the event in 2021, is the favorite at 5 ½-to-1, while no other driver has odds better than 8-to-1. Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only non-playoff driver among the favorites, likely due to him having the best average Bristol starting position (7.9) and finish (12.3) of anyone in the field.

Best odds to win• Kyle Larson +550• Brad Keselowski +800• Denny Hamlin +825• Christopher Bell +900• William Byron +900• Chase Elliott +900

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the gambling outlook and identified defending series champion Joey Logano as a good mid-tier option as his +1700 moneyline isn't in line with his career performance at Bristol (two wins and 10 top-10 finishes). If you like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests taking a flier on Daniel Suárez — who has two top 10s at the track — at 80-to-1.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Bass Pro Shops Night Race weather

The forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-70s during the day, cooling into the 60s for the race Saturday night. That shouldn't accelerate the normally high tire degradation Bristol produces — especially on the right sides earlier in the race before the track is rubbered in — meaning teams likely won't be looking to extend runs beyond a normal pit window.