NBA Finals: How to watch Heat vs. Nuggets Game 5 tonight, streaming, live updates and more

The Denver Nuggets are now just one win away from their very first NBA championship in franchise history. Game 4 saw Bruce Brown and teammate Aaron Gordon score a combined 48 points on 19-of-26 shooting (73.1%) on a rare night where all eyes were not on Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. The Nuggets won 108-95, taking a 3-1 series lead. Tonight, the Denver team heads back to their home court to take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight, plus potentially two more NBA Finals games in the coming week, including odds, schedule, where to stream NBA games and more.

How to watch the NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5

Date: Monday, June 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Channel:ABC

Streaming:ESPN+

When is Game 5 of the NBA championship finals?

Game 5 of the NBA finals is tonight, June 12, 2023. Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET over on ABC.

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals air on ABC and stream live on ESPN+. If you already have ABC in your usual TV/cable package, then tuning in should be an easy slam dunk. If you don't have access to ABC or ESPN+, here are the platforms we recommend subscribing to so you can watch the 2023 NBA Finals live:

Where to stream the 2023 NBA Finals:

If you don’t have ABC, you can also catch all the NBA Finals games streaming live on ESPN+.

Game 5 NBA Finals live updates:

NBA Finals 2023 schedule:

June 1

NBA Finals 2023 Game 1: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 4

NBA Finals 2023 Game 2: 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 7

NBA Finals 2023 Game 3: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 9

NBA Finals 2023 Game 4: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 12

NBA Finals 2023 Game 5: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 15

NBA Finals 2023 Game 6*: 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

June 18

NBA Finals 2023 Game 7*: 8 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

*if necessary

Which teams are playing in the NBA Finals 2023

Following a drawn out battle in the NBA Eastern Conference between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, the Heat held on to their 3-0 series lead, beating the Celtics in Game 7 after the Boston basketballers managed to bring the series to a tie with three straight wins against the Heat.

The 2023 NBA Finals will be the Nuggets’ very first Finals. The Heat has made it this far seven times, with three NBA Finals wins under their belt.

Nuggets vs. Heat: 2023 NBA Finals odds

