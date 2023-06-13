National

NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić calmly celebrates Nuggets' first title: 'The job is done, we can go home now'

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

NBA: Finals-Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates with his daughter after winning the 2023 NBA Championship against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports - 20881497

Nikola Jokić looked incredibly content on the court at Ball Arena on Monday night.

After the buzzer rang out to end Game 5 of the NBA Finals, giving the Denver Nuggets their first ever championship, Jokić took his time. With very little emotion on his face, he shook the hands of every single Miami Heat player before whipping out his trademark golf clap.

Then, still calm as ever, he delivered a very simple line to ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

“It’s good. The job is done, we can go home now,” he said, chuckling.

Jokić’s wife, daughter, brothers and entire family were overcome with emotions almost instantly. Eventually, Jokić got to celebrate with them and coach Michael Malone on the floor. His brothers even started tossing Malone up into the air.

Jokić, a two-time league MVP, was named the NBA Finals MVP.

There’s no doubt that he deserved it, either. Jokić had 28 points and 16 rebounds in their 94-89 win in Game 5 on Monday, which closed out the series 4-1. He averaged 30.2 points, 14 rebounds and 7.2 assists in the NBA Finals, and had 10 triple-doubles in the playoffs. Jokić also led the playoffs with 600 points, 269 rebounds and 190 assists, something that’s never been done before in league history.

As simple as it was, Jokić was spot on with his assessment. The job the former second-round draft pick from Serbia set out to do is done.

He’s an NBA champion.

