NBA playoff races, Lakers sink Bucks without LeBron & the league's gambling problem | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to discuss all things NBA.

The guys start off with the story about Jontay Porter, a bench player for the Toronto Raptors who is under investigation for large bets that seemed to coincide with some weird performances from him in games this season. The guys talk about who is in charge of keeping this from happening and what changes could be made to prevent it from spinning out of control.

The Lakers, without LeBron James, beat the Milwaukee Bucks in double-overtime last night. That leads to two questions. First, are the Lakers set up to knock off a #1 seed in the first round of the NBA Playoffs (as long as it’s not the Nuggets)? Second, are we sure the Bucks are good enough to survive the first round of the NBA Playoffs?

The guys go through every playoff race that is yet to be determined, with only three weeks left in the regular season, and fire off a few hot takes on who they think won’t make it (Suns) and who they think will (Warriors).

Finally, Producer John asks Vinnie and Tom to list off their top 5 favorite NBA playoff upsets of all time and the guys end up fighting about it.

