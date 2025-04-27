NBA Playoffs: Anthony Edwards' 43 points, and a successful challenge, leads Timberwolves to comeback win over Lakers

In a thrilling, physical matchup, the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 116-113 in a dramatic comeback win, bringing their series lead to 3-1.The Timberwolves were lead by a stellar 43-point performance from star guard Anthony Edwards, while Luka Dončić's 38 points was not enough to give the Lakers the win.

L.A. even took the highly unusual move of playing the entire second half without making a substitution — but in the end, they fell just short.

Though the Lakers held a slim lead throughout most of the first half, Minnesota began to surge towards the end of the half, cutting into L.A.'s deficit. Julius Randle then ended the half with an exclamation point, hitting a big three-pointer to give the Timberwolves the lead heading into halftime. Randle finished the game with 25 points after an incredible 21-point first half.

JULIUS RANDLE CAPS OFF HIS BIG FIRST HALF IN STYLE 💥



He's up to 21 PTS... Wolves fighting to take a 3-1 lead on ABC!

The Lakers opened the second half with a wild hot streak, going on a (14-0) run and quieting the Minnesota home crowd. But the Timberwolves started to push back, fueled by a stellar second half from Edwards. A wide-open three from Naz Reid with four minutes remaining got Minnesota within two points, turning the tide for the Timberwolves.

NAZ REID BRINGS THE TIMBERWOLVES WITHIN 2 👌



MIN/LAL 4Q I GAME 4, ABC

A huge and-one from Donte DiVincenzo gave the Timberwolves a two-possession lead with two minutes left, but three-pointers from Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith pulled the Lakers back in front. Then, in the final minute, Reaves fouled Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels for an and-one opportunity, earning his fifth foul and giving McDaniels the chance to take a one-point lead.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, James slapped the ball out of Edwards' hands for a turnover, leading to a Minnesota challenge and a lengthy review. An overhead video angle made it clear that James made contact with Edwards' wrist, resulting in a foul. Edwards hit both free throws, giving the Timberwolves a three-point lead.

Reaves had a chance to a game-tying three, but it bounced out of the basket. Minnesota earned the 116-113 win, sending a tired, disappointed L.A. team home with a 3-1 series deficit.

ANT HITS THE CLUTCH FTS!

TIMEBRWOLVES GET THE STOP ON THE OTHER END!!



MINNESOTA TAKES A 3-1 SERIES LEAD 🔥

Now, the two teams will fly back to Los Angeles for what is likely to be another exciting — and scrappy — Game 5.