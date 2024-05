Damian Lillard will play in the Milwaukee Bucks' must-win Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers, according to TNT's Chris Haynes.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard (Achilles) will make his return tonight for Game 6 at Indiana, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/y9gIll1qqt — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 2, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.