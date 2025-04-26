National

NBA playoffs: Jimmy Butler reportedly ruled out for Game 3 of Rockets-Warriors

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Golden State Warriors will have to try reclaiming their series lead over the Houston Rockets without Jimmy Butler.

The six-time All-Star has been ruled out for Game 3 of the Warriors' first-round series, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Jonathan Kuminga will reportedly take his starting spot.

This article will be updated with more information.

0

Most Read