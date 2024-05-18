NBA Playoffs: Knicks' OG Anunoby, Josh Hart both listed as questionable for Game 7 vs. Pacers

The New York Knicks will enter Game 7 against the Indiana Pacers with two significant variables on their injury report.

Starting guard OG Anunoby, out since Game 2 with a hamstring strain, was upgraded to questionable on the Knicks' injury report Saturday. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he is expected to go through shootaround Sunday with the team making a game-time decision.

Josh Hart is also listed as questionable with an abdominal strain sustained in the Knicks' blowout Game 6 loss. Hart left the game in the fourth quarter and did not return.

By the way it looks seems likely Josh Hart has an Abdominal strain pic.twitter.com/k0txv85jOZ — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) May 18, 2024

Both players loom large for the Knicks. The team hasn't looked the same since losing Anunoby, with whom the team went 20-3 when he was in the lineup during the regular season. Indiana has won three of the four games in the Eastern Conference semifinals since he went down.

Hart's impact can be most seen in his playing time. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau had Hart played every single minute of the Knicks' wins in Games 1 and 2, as well as 43 minutes in Game 3. He didn't see as much time in a blowout loss in Game 3 and a blowout win in Game 4, and he played 31 minutes on Friday before leaving with the injury.

The Knicks looked strong in the playoffs partially thanks to a tightened rotation, but the downside of that is increased wear-and-tear and impact of injuries. With the Boston Celtics looming in the Eastern Conference finals, the Knicks can only hope both players are back and healthy.

Game 7 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden (ABC). New York is currently a 2.5-point favorite on BetMGM.