Next moves for Pac-12, does Minnesota have a toxic culture & Hugh Freeze's big week in golf and recruiting

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the fallout from last week’s news of Colorado leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

Now that the dust has settled on Colorado’s exodus to the Big 12, the guys discuss which team could leave the Pac-12 next. The University of Arizona seems to be the most logical program to join a new conference, but the Pac-12 may not be willing to let another member go. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has shown his savvy this offseason by keeping his foot on the pedal to acquire talented programs so it doesn’t look like he will stop until the Big 12 has 14 teams.

A new article came out from University of Minnesota players critiquing PJ Fleck and the culture of the football program. The show dissects the article and determines how much weight it does and should carry. PJ Fleck is an interesting character for sure, but there doesn’t seem to be much evidence of a toxic environment for student athletes.

New Ohio State commit Aaron Scott, Jr. took a moment to troll Michigan fans during his recruitment video. Scott revealed an Ohio State jersey that was pulled out of a University of Michigan backpack, giving the Michigan faithful a quick glimmer of hope before taking it away.

Hugh Freeze had a big week on the recruiting trail with a couple highly touted prospects committing to Auburn, including flipping a 5-star wideout from Alabama. Aside from football, Freeze won the first golf flight at the Auburn University Club. After some extensive investigative journalism, the podcast deduces that Hugh Freeze may in fact be a very good golfer.

Lastly, an Ohio State player isn’t as focused on NIL money, but rather farming supplies.

1:00 - What is the Pac-12's next move?

23:56 Do the Minnesota Golden Gophers have a toxic program?

45:00 Aaron Scott Jr commits to Ohio State over Michigan

48:40 Auburn is recruiting exceptionally well in Alabama right now

57:39 Ohio State’s Cade Stover has a unique NIL request

