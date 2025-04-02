NFL Draft: RB prospect Omarion Hampton, Broncos would be a match made in fantasy football heaven

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Based on the insightful conversation between Matt Harmon and Dan Pizzuta (of the 33rd Team) on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, there are compelling reasons why the Denver Broncos should consider drafting North Carolina Tar Heels running back prospect, Omarion Hampton.

Firstly, both Harmon and Pizzuta agree that the Denver Broncos boast arguably one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Not only were they ranked first in both pass block win rate and run block win rate last year, but they also have demonstrated a solid foundation that sets the stage for significant offensive improvements. The Broncos' offensive line can create ample opportunities for a talented running back like Hampton to excel and elevate the ground game.

The Broncos' running game is a key area that stands to benefit significantly from a dynamic presence like Hampton. With Hampton's strength in breaking tackles and generating yards after contact, he possesses the explosive potential that the Broncos currently lack. Pizzuta emphasizes that Hampton only averaged 1.5 yards before contact per rush last year but still ranked sixth in yards after contact per rush, showcasing his ability to turn poor conditions into positive plays.

With Sean Payton as the head coach, the Broncos have an offensive mind that can effectively utilize a powerful and explosive runner. By adding Hampton, the Broncos can maximize his capabilities and fully leverage the offensive line’s strengths. This potential addition would not only give Denver an edge in the run game but also add another layer of depth and versatility to their offensive playbook.

Furthermore, the complementary role that Hampton can play alongside the existing offensive talent — led by Bo Nix coming off a successful rookie season — provides a seamless fit for the Broncos. Having a back who can make a defender miss five yards past the line of scrimmage rather than at it means more big plays and a consistent offensive threat.

Hampton's skills and the Broncos' already strong offensive line provide a formula for him to succeed if he lands there — and for fantasy football managers to have another intriguing back with opportunity and upside to consider come draft season.