NFL Draft: These teams will be the deciding factors at QB, whether they're good fantasy football fits or not

As we approach the draft sea,son, certain NFL teams find themselves in dire need of finding a quarterback who can lead their franchises into the future. Matt Harmon and Derek Classen recently discussed the most quarterback-needy teams on the "Yahoo Fantasy Forecast," shedding light on which organizations are desperate for a new signal-caller.

1. Tennessee Titans

The Titans hold the first overall pick and are heavily linked to selecting Cam Ward. Despite having Will Levis and Brandon Allen on the roster, the Titans are looking for a franchise quarterback to pair with Calvin Ridley and a retooled offensive line. While the situation isn't perfect, it is deemed "good enough" for a young quarterback to grow and develop.

2. Cleveland Browns

Currently, Cleveland is in a turbulent situation with Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett on the roster. There's potential turbulence surrounding their coaching staff, and even though they possess potentially valuable offensive pieces, the environment is not ideal for a rookie quarterback. While the Browns could draft a quarterback to save jobs, Matt and Derek suggest waiting on a QB selection.

3. New York Giants

The Giants, with Jameis Winston currently on their roster, are speculated to be targeting Shedeur Sanders. Despite having a formidable weapon in Malik Nabers, the offensive line presents significant challenges. If they opt to draft a quarterback, it might be an attempt to rejuvenate the coaching staff's trajectory.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

Stuck in a holding pattern with Aaron Rodgers in talks, the Steelers' current quarterback situation isn't ideal, with only Mason Rudolph and Skyler Thompson available. However, some speculate that this team provides a more stable environment than most, making it appealing for veteran QBs. Should they fail to secure Rodgers, Pittsburgh might look toward the draft.

Beyond these teams, others like the Dolphins, Rams and Raiders also have quarterback considerations. These teams might look into drafting quarterbacks as a long-term plan, even if they're set at the starting position for now.

Each of these teams faces unique challenges and considerations as the draft approaches, and it will be fascinating to see how they address their quarterback needs. Stay tuned to see how these dynamics evolve in the coming weeks!