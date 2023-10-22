National

NFL early slate: Lions vs. Ravens score, highlights, inactives and live tracker

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) reacts during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

The Detroit Lions not only run the NFC North, but the team also might run the entire NFC. After a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, the Lions have ripped off four straight wins. At 5-1, they are tied for the top record in the conference.

Detroit will face a tough task in Week 7, as the team has to travel to play the Baltimore Ravens. At 4-2, the Ravens are among the strongest teams in the AFC. Quarterback Lamar Jackson is completing a career-high 69.9% of his passes and has already scored 4 rushing touchdowns.

Can Jackson propel the Ravens past a physical Lions defense? Or will Aidan Hutchinson and crew grind the Ravens' offense to a halt?

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, injuries and updates from the early slate of NFL games in Week 7.

