NFL fines: Jalen Hurts fined $16K for horse-collar, George Pickens cited for pointing

The NFL's Week 16 fines are out, and Jalen Hurts will pay a unique one.

It's common for the league to levy citations for illegal hits on a quarterback. When a quarterback is the one to commit the illegal hit, that's rare. The Philadelphia Eagles signal caller will pay $16,391 for a horse-collar tackle during the team's Christmas Day victory over the New York Giants.

The 25-year-old was attempting to limit the damage from a pick-six he threw to Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson late in the third quarter. When Hurts sprinted after Jackson and yanked him down before the goal line, officials threw a flag for the illegal tackle. After the penalty, the Giants were well-positioned to score a two-point conversion after Jackson's score.

Hurts wasn't the first player to go for a horse-caller tackle this season. When Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters did it in October, former head coach Josh McDaniels praised the decision.

But since defensive players are consistently fined for the move, it's understandable that Hurts was cited as well. That said, some of the league's citations from Week 16 were less straightforward.

Pickens pays for pointing?

The NFL fined Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens $16,391 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Pickens was cited for pointing at Bengals safety Jordan Battle en route to a 66-yard touchdown, which was his second during a major day for the Steelers.

Citing players for pointing isn't beyond the league's capabilities. A.J. Brown was fined $10,000 for "two little finger points" against the Steelers, of all teams, last season.

That said, Pickens also appeared to mime finger guns once he was in the end zone, which seems more likely to have caught the league's attention:

That was the story for Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who was issued a $13,659 fine for celebrating a 26-yard touchdown prior to halftime of last Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions with a "violent gesture."

By pointing making a brief gun gesture at the camera after scoring, Jefferson violated a Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d) of the NFL's rules, Pelissero reported.

The NFL fined #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct after his TD last week.



It’s apparently for Jefferson making a brief, gun-like signal at the camera here, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(d)

with a “violent gesture.” pic.twitter.com/3azdLW5ARx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2023

While no player has taken to social media to complain about their punishment yet, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs took that route last month when he was fined $21,855 for unnecessary roughness. He accused the league of "stealing money," by docking running backs for lowering their heads on contact.

The league continued on that path Saturday, fining New York Giants star Saquon Barkley $21,855 the same infraction.