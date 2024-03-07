NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 at each position, and what you need to know about next big date on offseason calendar

NFL free agency is the next big date on the offseason calendar. Here are Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab's top five free agents at each position, which will be gradually revealed over the coming days, along with everything else you need to know.

Top 5 NFL free agents by position

QuarterbacksRunning backsWide receivers

When does NFL free agency begin?

NFL free agency begins Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. ET, which is also the start of the NFL's new league year.

When does the 'legal tampering' period begin?

The NFL's "legal tampering" period begins Monday, March 11 at noon ET and ends at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13. During this 48-hour window, teams are allowed to contact and negotiate contracts with the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents in the new league year.

Players not represented by an NFLPA certified contract advisor are permitted to communicate with teams' front office officials regarding contract negotiations, but not the head coach or other members of the coaching staff.

No contracts are allowed to be signed until after free agency officially begins.

Who are the top 10 free agents?

Here are the top 10 free agents, their position and their current team, per Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab. Check out his entire top 25 here.

1. Chris Jones, DL, Kansas City Chiefs 2. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings 3. Christian Wilkins, DT, Miami Dolphins 4. Danielle Hunter, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings 5. Leonard Williams, DL, Seattle Seahawks 6. Bryce Huff, EDGE, New York Jets 7. Kendall Fuller, CB, Washington Commanders 8. Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Houston Texans 9. Xavier McKinney, S, New York Giants 10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

What is the NFL salary cap this season?

The salary cap is $255.4 million, a $30 million increase from 2023. Here's Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein with an overarching look at the jump.

Which players received the NFL franchise tag?

All in all, eight of the top 12 of our initial list of free agents received the non-exclusive franchise tag. They are:

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WRL'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs CBBrian Burns, Carolina Panthers EDGEJustin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens DTAntoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers SJosh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars EDGEJaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears CBMichael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts WR

What are the biggest stories of NFL free agency so far?

Mike Evans, Bucs agree to 2-year, $52M extensionBroncos will release Russell Wilson after disappointing time togetherTexans, Dalton Schultz agree to 3-year, $36M extensionReport: Mitch Trubisky agrees to Bills reunion after Steelers split