NFL injury tracker Week 11: Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford to return; Keenan Allen to play through AC joint sprain

The Baltimore Ravens improved to 8-3 and dropped the Cincinnati Bengals to 5-5 after a 34-20 win during "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 11 in the NFL.
There were two big pieces of injuries news to come out of that game. First, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is likely done for the season with an ankle injury. The Bengals are hoping for the best after Joe Burrow had to leave the game with a wrist injury in the second quarter. (The NFL is investigating why Burrow was not on the pre-game injury report.)
Heading into Sunday, we know that the Cleveland Browns will turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers after the news that Deshaun Watson's season is over with a fracture in his throwing shoulder.
Thompson-Robinson's first NFL start came October 1 against the Ravens, a 28-3 defeat where he went 19-for-36 with 121 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions.
"I know what to expect now," Thompson-Robinson said Thursday. "I'm not stepping out there for the first time — not going out there wide-eyed anymore."
The Browns are working out Joe Flacco on Friday as they look to add to their quarterback room.
Justin Fields (thumb) is expected to start for the Chicago Bears after missing four games when they face the Detroit Lions.
“It’s not 100 percent, but it feels good. There’s still a little bit of healing left, but it’s stable,” Fields said.
In other thumb injury news, Matthew Stafford went through a full practice on Thursday and is expected to start against the Seattle Seahawks. He injured it on October 29 against the Dallas Cowboys, but thanks to their bye week only missed one game.
Keenan Allen, meanwhile, will play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they take on the Green Bay Packers, but he will suit up while dealing with an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. The 31-year-old wide receiver suffered the injury during a tackle in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 loss to the Lions.
Here is the rest of the Week 11 NFL injury report.
COWBOYS
No injuries reported
PANTHERS
G Austin Corbett (calf): limited
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): limited
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited
WR Laviska Shenault (ankle): limited
TE Ian Thomas (calf): limited
S Xavier Woods (thigh): limited
CB CJ Henderson (concussion): DNP
TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder): DNP
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): DNP
STEELERS
DT Cam Heyward (groin): limited
S Keanu Neal (ribs): DNP
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring): DNP
DT Montravius Adams (ankle): DNP
BROWNS
WR David Bell (knee): limited
S Grant Delpit (shoulder): limited
T Dawand Jones (knee): limited
TE David Njoku (knee): limited
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin): limited
S Juan Thornhill (calf): DNP
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): DNP
BEARS
RB D'onta Foreman (ankle): limited
LB Noah Sewell (knee): limited
LB Tremaine Edmunds (knee): DNP
LIONS
OL Jonah Jackson (ankle/wrist): DNP
C Frank Ragnow (toe/back/rest): DNP
DT Isaiah Buggs (illness): DNP
CHARGERS
WR Keenan Allen (shoulder): limited
DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee): limited
TE Donald Parham Jr. (hip): limited
S JT Woods (illness): limited
TE Gerald Everett (chest): DNP
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited
DL Kenny Clark (shoulder): limited
G Elgton Jenkins (knee): limited
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited
LB Quay Walker (groin): limited
WR Christian Watson (shoulder): limited
S Rudy Ford (biceps): DNP
CARDINALS
OL Trystan Colon (calf): limited
RB Emari Demercado (toe): limited
OL D.J. Humphries (ankle): limited
LB Jesse Luketa (ankle): limited
DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited
LB Ekeziel Turner (hamstring): limited
S Joey Blount (knee): DNP
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (shoulder): DNP
WR Zach Pascal (hamstring): DNP
TEXANS
TE Brevin Jordan (foot): limited
S Grayland Arnold (calf): limited
WR Nico Collins (calf): limited
T George Fant (hip): limited
WR Noah Brown (knee): DNP
LB Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand): DNP
RB Dameon Pierce (ankle): DNP
LB Henry To'oto'o (concussion): DNP
S Jimmie Ward (hamstring): DNP
TITANS
G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb): limited
LB Luke Gifford (thumb): limited
WR Treylon Burks (concussion): DNP
T Andre Dillard (concussion): DNP
CB Anthony Kendall (hamstring): DNP
JAGUARS
OL Anton Harrison (back): limited
WR Zay Jones (knee): limited
DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle): limited
WR Parker Washington (knee): limited
WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder/ribs): DNP
CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring): DNP
RAIDERS
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited
G Dylan Parham (calf): limited
CB Marcus Peters (knee): limited
CB Amik Robertson (concussion): limited
S Roderic Teamer (hamstring): limited
G Greg Van Roten (biceps/quad/triceps): limited
DOLPHINS
WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring): limited
FB Alec Ingold (foot): limited
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): limited
RB De'Von Achane (knee): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee): limited
RB Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee): limited
WR Chase Claypool (knee): DNP
OL Rob Hunt (hamstring): DNP
OL Rob Jones (knee): DNP
GIANTS
WR Jaylin Hyatt (concussion): limited
LB Bobby Okereke (hip): limited
LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion): limited
CB Deonte Banks (ankle): limited
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited
CB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder): limited
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited
T Andrew Thomas (knee): limited
LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle): limited
CB Adoree' Jackson (concussion): DNP
T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP
COMMANDERS
WR Curtis Samuel (toe): limited
FB Alex Armah (hamstring): DNP
RB Antonio Gibson (toe): DNP
DE James Smith-Williams (hamstring): DNP
BUCCANEERS
T Luke Goedeke (foot): limited
LB Devin White (foot): limited
S Ryan Neal (thumb): DNP
49ERS
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle): limited
T Colton McKivitz (ankle/knee): limited
G Aaron Banks (toe): DNP
G Nick Zakelj (biceps): DNP
JETS
OL Mekhi Becton (knee): limited
DL Will McDonald IV (ankle): limited
WR Garrett Wilson (elbow): limited
LB Sam Eguavoen (hip: DNP
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): DNP
OL Billy Turner (finger): DNP
BILLS
CB Christian Benford (hamstring): limited
S Micah Hyde (neck): limited
DB Cam Lewis (shoulder): limited
DT Jordan Phillips (knee): limited
WR Trent Sherfield (ankle): limited
LB Dorian Williams (knee): limited
SEAHAWKS
TE Colby Parkinson (biceps): limited
T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited
WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring): DNP
WR Dareke Young (abdomen): DNP
RAMS
OT Rob Havenstein (calf): limited
DB Cobie Durant (shoulder): limited
DT Larrell Murchison (knee): limited
VIKINGS
LB Brian Asamoah (ankle): limited
TE T.J. Hockenson (ribs): limited
WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring): limited
RB Alexander Mattison (concussion): limited
QB Nick Mullens (back): limited
CB Akayleb Evans (calf): DNP
BRONCOS
WR Jerry Jeudy (hip): limited
S P.J. Locke (ankle): DNP
G Ben Powers (foot): DNP
EAGLES
S Justin Evans (knee): limited
TE Dallas Goedert (forearm): DNP
CHIEFS
No injuries reported.