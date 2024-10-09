NFL investigating Steelers WR George Pickens over explicit eye black worn in loss to Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens may be hit with a fine in the coming days.

The NFL is investigating the explicit message that Pickens wrote on his eye black during their 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor .

Pickens had the phrase, “Open F***ing Always” written in silver across his eye black for the contest at Arcisure Stadium. While it’s likely the explicit nature of the eye black that triggered the league review, NFL rules state that players are prohibited from "wearing, displaying or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office."

"I don't know what messaging you're talking about regarding his eye black," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday when asked about Pickens, via ESPN.

"I don't have any outlying issue with his effort."

If Pickens is indeed fined, that is expected to be announced on Saturday among the other fines handed out by the league.

Pickens has 310 receiving yards and has yet to catch a touchdown through five games this season, his third with the Steelers. The 23-year-old played a career-low 34 snaps in the loss to the Cowboys, however, and he had just three catches for 26 yards. Pickens’ low snap count was due to a “snap management” strategy, Tomlin said on Tuesday. Pickens also was seen pulling Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis down by the facemask after the game.

While he isn’t willing to address it publicly, Tomlin said he has talked to Pickens about that incident and more in private.