NFL late slate: Giants vs. Cowboys score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

The Dallas Cowboys desperately need a win in Week 10. Last week they failed to take advantage of the Philadelphia Eagles' numerous last-minute mistakes and it cost them a big NFC East win, making their route to the playoffs just that much harder.

What shouldn't be hard for the Cowboys on Sunday is playing the 2-7 New York Giants, an NFC East team that somehow keeps finding new ways to get worse from week to week. With quarterback Daniel Jones out for the season with an ACL tear, the Giants are turning to undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito, who only became the No. 2 QB because Tyrod Taylor has been out with a rib injury.

DeVito has made just two appearances and completed 17 of 27 throws for 174 yards, so the Giants went out and got him a proper backup: NFL veteran Matt Barkley. If DeVito gets into trouble, expect to see Barkley trotting onto the field to relieve him.

If the Cowboys are still peeved about losing to the Eagles last week, they won't care which quarterback they're facing. They'll be ready to eat both of them alive.

