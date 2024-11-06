NFL midseason grades: Browns fail, Steelers earn an 'A' in AFC North

Other divisions: AFC East | AFC South | AFC West | NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

Record: 6-2 (first in AFC North)

Top fantasy performer: RB Najee Harris, 94.40 points (in place of Justin Fields, who was benched)

MVP: LB T.J. Watt

Key second-half game: Nov. 17 vs. Ravens

What a job by Mike Tomlin, down to the QB switch from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson. The Steelers were expected to perhaps have a losing season. Instead they're contenders to win the division. There is a very tough post-bye schedule, however, including two games against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Record: 6-3 (second in AFC North)

Top fantasy performer: QB Lamar Jackson, 227.66 points

MVP: Jackson

Key second-half game: Dec. 21 vs. Steelers

Lamar Jackson might be the MVP of the league so he has to be the Ravens' MVP too, but Derrick Henry has a case. His greatness has transformed the Ravens' offense and should make Baltimore more dangerous in the postseason. The offense has been great, though the Ravens have taken some weird losses and the pass defense needs work (see the late collapse vs. Jameis Winston and the Browns and Gardner Minshew II and Raiders).

Record: 4-5 (third in AFC North)

Top fantasy performer: QB Joe Burrow, 181.46 points

MVP: WR Ja'Marr Chase

Key second-half game: Dec. 1 vs. Steelers

The season started with an awful home loss to the Patriots, and that put the Bengals in a hole. There's not one quality win on the Bengals' résumé. But the Bengals are hovering near .500, and with Joe Burrow getting hot, a wild-card berth still is possible.

Record: 2-7 (fourth in AFC North)

Top fantasy performer: WR Jerry Jeudy, 66.30 points (in place of Deshaun Watson, who's out for the season)

MVP: DE Myles Garrett

Key second-half game: Nov. 21 vs. Steelers

The Browns started 1-6 while stubbornly sticking with Deshaun Watson and his terrible play. Jameis Winston had one good game, but that came crashing down with a loss to the Chargers. This might be the NFL's most disappointing team.