NFL midseason grades: 49ers are mixed bag of disappointment in NFC West, while Cardinals have surprised

Other divisions: AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West | NFC East | NFC North | NFC South

Record: 5-4 (first in NFC West)

Top fantasy performer: QB Kyler Murray, 153.68 points

MVP: Murray

Key second-half game: Dec. 1 at Vikings

Arizona is showing some real signs of life recently after getting off to a tough start, winning three straight games and taking control of the NFC West. Kyler Murray has been playing effective, efficient football and the skill group is really starting to come together. The defense is still a concern, but if they can continue to play like a top-10 offense throughout the rest of the season they’ll have a shot to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021. One of the Cardinals' key victories this season was at San Francisco.

Record: 4-4 (second in NFC West)

Top fantasy performer: RB Kyren Williams, 139.80 points

MVP: QB Matthew Stafford

Key second-half game: Nov. 24 vs. Eagles

Sean McVay is again showing his prowess as a head coach and organizer, getting a team that's been sloggingthrough injuries and youth toward playoff contention. The Rams' young defensive players have been showing nice improvement and Matthew Stafford has been remarkable for them. They might be too thin for a playoff run this season, but this is a good base for what the next iteration of the Rams look like.

Record: 4-4 (third in NFC West)

Top fantasy performer: QB Brock Purdy, 152.04 points

MVP: LB Fred Warner

Key second-half game: Dec. 1 at Bills

The 49ers have had a mixed bag of disappointment this season. Injuries on offense and inconsistencies on defense have caused the 49ers to play like just an average team, which is disappointing coming off of a Super Bowl appearance. They still have the infrastructure to make it to the playoffs, but their ceiling once they do is murky.

Record: 4-5 (fourth in NFC West)

Top fantasy performer: QB Geno Smith, 161.70 points

MVP: Smith

Key second-half game: Jan. 5 at Rams

Seattle’s defense hasn’t gotten the boost it was looking for under Year 1 of Mike Macdonald calling the shots, but the Seahawks have been able to get just enough from their offense to have a shot at the playoffs — again. Geno Smith and the rest of the Seahawks' offense are performing admirably through some very poor offensive line play. The entirety of this team is still just about wild-card quality. They’re still another offseason away from getting back into the championship contending sphere.