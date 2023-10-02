NFL Week 4 Monday Night Football live tracker: Giants look to finally put it all together against Seahawks

One of the biggest Cinderella stories from the 2022 NFL season may have turned into a pumpkin in 2023. After winning nine games last year, the New York Giants don't look nearly as sharp this season.

After a brutal 40-0 beatdown in Week 1, the Giants needed a massive comeback to pick up a win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The team followed that up with a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Seattle Seahawks present a nice middle-of-the-road opponent for the Giants in Week 4. Seattle is supposed to be a good team after also winning nine games last season, but they aren't considered the cream of the crop in the NFC — like the Cowboys and 49ers.

If the Giants can pick up a win, it would go a long way toward establishing the team as a playoff contender in the NFC. With a loss, the team would have a lot of work to do to prove last season wasn't a fluke.

